‘Ravan got no chill’: Dussehra takes a wild turn, rockets chase spectators in this viral video

Putting fears of stampede and other untoward incidents aside, Dussehra enthusiasts gather in large numbers at grounds across India for 'Ravan Dahan' year after year, with organisers taking every precaution to ensure public safety. But, organisers of the Dussehra grand finale in Bundelkhand, Uttar Pradesh, this year seem to have thrown all caution — or rather all laws of physics — to the wind.

In a viral video of the event, rockets and fireworks from the Ravan effigy, instead of soaring upwards, can be dramatically seen chasing those gathered to watch the show. So much for 'who had the last laugh'!!

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The sheer number of fireworks darting towards crowds and them running for their lives has caught the fancy of netizens. The Dussehra twist has prompted a string of hilarious reactions on social media.

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“Ravan ki taraf se jawabi hamla!” a user on Facebook has captioned the video.

“Ravan got no chill,” a user on Instagram cheekily responds to the video.

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Another netizen one says, “They all knew this was gonna happen. They came for this!!”

“Jaisi karni waisi bharni,” writes yet another one, giving it a philosophical twist.