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Home / Trending / Ravi Kishan’s ‘home from work’ moment has internet asking, 'sir, ye kya hota hai, layoffs'

Ravi Kishan’s ‘home from work’ moment has internet asking, 'sir, ye kya hota hai, layoffs'

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:04 PM May 20, 2026 IST
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Ravi Kishan.
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After gifting the internet the unforgettable “jaldi the late”, actor-politician Ravi Kishan is back with another accidental comedy classic, “home from work”.

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And social media, naturally, has clocked in for duty.

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During a media interaction, Ravi Kishan was attempting to explain Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice on reducing unnecessary spending, cutting fuel usage and using public transport more often. But somewhere between Metro rides and e-rickshaws, the actor dropped a phrase that instantly sent the internet into meme overdrive.

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“Home from work is very important,” Ravi declared with full confidence, while explaining how people could eventually work remotely and save money.

The internet heard it. The internet paused. And then the internet absolutely lost it.

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Because while the world has spent years getting used to “work from home”, Ravi Kishan seems determined to launch its spiritual sequel: “home from work”.

Within minutes, X users turned the clip into comedy gold. One person asked, “Home from work kya hota hai? Layoffs?” Another joked, “Mujhe bhi koi dilwa do home from work.”

Others fondly remembered Ravi’s earlier viral masterpiece, “Jaldi the late”, which had become meme folklore after he casually used it while speaking to reporters outside Parliament.

“New banger by Mr Ravi Kishan,” wrote one user, while another quipped, “Achha hua homework nahi bola.”

Instagram users joined the party too. One comment that particularly stood out read: “He meant ‘Ghari jaake sutti babu’,” referencing yet another iconic Ravi Kishan phrase that refuses to leave the meme universe.

At this point, Ravi Kishan’s interviews are beginning to feel less like political soundbites and more like surprise meme drops. Whether intentional or not, the actor-politician has developed a rare talent for creating phrases that instantly enter India’s social media hall of fame.

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