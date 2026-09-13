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Home / Trending / 'Reel foolish': Man drives Mahindra Scorpio in Kashmir river for 'likes', gets stuck

'Reel foolish': Man drives Mahindra Scorpio in Kashmir river for 'likes', gets stuck

The incident reportedly occurred near Sindh Resorts, where the vehicle was driven into the riverbed apparently for filming a reel

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:45 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Once again, Mahindra Scorpio is in news. This time it involves a social media stunt in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonamarg after the the SUV became stranded in the fast-flowing waters of the Sindh River.

The incident reportedly occurred near Sindh Resorts, where the vehicle was driven into the riverbed apparently for filming a reel. However, the stunt quickly went wrong as the vehicle became immobilised in the strong current.

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As soon as the Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel received the information, they rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Local residents also assisted in the effort.

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Working together, the rescuers managed to evacuate all occupants from the stranded Scorpio.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. The SUV was later recovered from the river.

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Police identified the driver as Mohd Ibad Bhat, a resident of Nawakadal in Srinagar. Another occupant was identified as Naseer Ahmad Mugal, a resident of Mahore in Reasi.

Authorities said driving the vehicle into the river to film a social media video amounted to gross negligence. Police added that the act posed an immediate threat not only to those inside the SUV but also to public safety.

An official case has been registered in connection with the incident.

A social media user commented: "Reel foolish." Another reacted, "The reel that nearly went too far."

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