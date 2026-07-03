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Home / Trending / Reliving school days: Sanju Samson and Varun Chakravarthy spotted playing 'pen fight'

Reliving school days: Sanju Samson and Varun Chakravarthy spotted playing 'pen fight'

The video was posted by Varun Chakravarthy and later also shared by Chennai Super Kings

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:02 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Travelling from Durham to Manchester during India's T20I series against England, Sanju Samson and Varun Chakravarthy decided not only to play a different ‘sport’, but also take their fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

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Remember pen fight — the tabletop game popular among students for decades? In a video, shared by the BCCI, the duo was spotted playing the classic game.

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For those of you not aware, in pen fight each player places a pen on a flat surface and takes turns flicking their own pen with a finger, aiming to hit or knock the opponent's pen off balance or off the table.

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The video was posted by Varun Chakravarthy and later also shared by Chennai Super Kings. The mystery spinner can be seen seated across Sanju Samson on the train. They both were playing pen fight, with the video instantly bringing back childhood memories for fans.

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