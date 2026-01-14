DT
Home / Trending / 'Rematch ho jaaye sir': Sachin Tendulkar shares fun banter with Amitabh Bachchan

'Rematch ho jaaye sir': Sachin Tendulkar shares fun banter with Amitabh Bachchan

The two shared the stage at an Indian Street Premier league promotional event in Surat

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:50 PM Jan 14, 2026 IST
Screen capture via X
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared the stage at an Indian Street Premier league (ISPL) promotional event whose third season is taking place in Surat.

Sachin, a key member in the core committee of the league, was at the helm with Bachchan visiting the league as a special guest.

Though what caught the eye was a video uploaded by Bachchan featuring the two icons playing finger cricket where Bachchan got the better of Tendulkar.

Bachchan posted the video on X, saying: “Playing finger cricket with the God of cricket.”

Sachin was quick to respond with a tweet on X, saying: “Rematch ho jaaye Sir”? Par iss baar gully cricket mein!”

The exchange quickly went viral, drawing massive engagement online and delighting fans with its simplicity and warmth.

