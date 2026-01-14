‘Rematch ho jaaye sir’: Sachin Tendulkar shares fun banter with Amitabh Bachchan

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared the stage at an Indian Street Premier league (ISPL) promotional event whose third season is taking place in Surat.

Sachin, a key member in the core committee of the league, was at the helm with Bachchan visiting the league as a special guest.

Though what caught the eye was a video uploaded by Bachchan featuring the two icons playing finger cricket where Bachchan got the better of Tendulkar.

Bachchan posted the video on X, saying: “Playing finger cricket with the God of cricket.”

T 5623(i) - playing finger cricket with the God of Cricket pic.twitter.com/dmplM1RoQL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 12, 2026

Sachin was quick to respond with a tweet on X, saying: “Rematch ho jaaye Sir”? Par iss baar gully cricket mein!”

Rematch hojaye Sir? Par iss baar gully cricket mein! https://t.co/wj3JAeYI32 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 13, 2026

The exchange quickly went viral, drawing massive engagement online and delighting fans with its simplicity and warmth.