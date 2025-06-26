‘Remembers to come back after lunch break’: Job post calls out GenZ work culture, sparks debate

GenZ work culture has been a topic of debate for a long time now. Where Millennials think GenZs do not have any work ethics, the later argue they are just drawing boundaries to protect their mental peace.

Advertisement

Yet again, this debate has come under the spotlight and it is because of a sarcastic job post by Papperfry. The brand in a hilarious way called out GenZs, and millennials definitely loved it.

The brand posted that they need a social media and video production intern “that does not show up at 11.47 am, clutching a matcha tea, who at least reads Emails”. The other specific requirements in the post include: refraining from using words like ‘sus’ and ‘no cap’ in mails, remembering to come back after the lunch break, not expecting a gold card for completing basic tasks and not behaving like showing up to work is a personal favour to the company.

Advertisement

“PS- Has an alarm clock. That actually works,” the post concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pepperfry.com (@pepperfry_official)

Advertisement

The viral post has sparked a debate online, “Reads like someone lost a debate with a GenZ and turned it into a hiring post,” said an Instagram user criticising the post. While some people appreciated the company for calling this behaviour out “This is epic!! You've basically put into words what so many of us are facing regularly!!! Guts boss!!!”

The post also managed to capture the attention of filmmaker Heaven Foster, who applauded the brand via linkedin. “Ah!!! Finally, somebody is saying it out loud. I just want to congratulate Pepperfry for this bold #jobhiring post!” Foster wrote.

The filmmaker didn’t shy away to say yes, when asked if the post was insulting towards GenZs. “Absolutely, yes! And what’s the problem with it? If the integrity and work ethics of a whole generation is not up to the mark, people call it out. Oh, you're Gen Z and you have a problem? Find a company who tolerate your sloppy work standards and work for them. Don’t expect it from all companies!”