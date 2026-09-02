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Home / Trending / ‘Remote-controlled car’ crashes into police van in Pakistan after losing internet connection; video goes viral

‘Remote-controlled car’ crashes into police van in Pakistan after losing internet connection; video goes viral

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:21 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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A purported demonstration of a driverless car in Pakistan took an unexpected turn when the vehicle suddenly changed direction and crashed into a parked police van. The incident, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media.

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Pakistan journalist Muhammad Aalijah shared a video on his official social media account on Sunday showing the demonstration in Islamabad. In the footage, Aalijah can be seen sitting in the passenger seat while showcasing what he described as a “remote-controlled car”.

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With no one apparently behind the wheel, Aalijah spoke to the camera and explained that the vehicle was navigating on its own. The demonstration appeared to be going smoothly for a few moments before the car suddenly veered off course and collided with a police vehicle.

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Watch the video here:

According to a report by Dawn, Aalijah said he had been asked by technology enthusiast Ehsan Zafar from Abbottabad to report on his technology-based automated-driving innovation.

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Aalijah attributed the crash to an internet disruption that caused the remotely controlled vehicle to lose control.

“Everything was fine until a technical fault occurred due to an internet disruption, causing the car to go out of control and crash into a police vehicle,” he told Dawn.

“The vehicle was being operated through satellite and internet connections, but during external control, it went out of control as soon as the internet connection was disconnected and collided with a police vehicle,” he added.

Social media reactions

The unusual demonstration quickly became a talking point online, with social media users sharing jokes and memes about the crash.

Actor Ranvir Shorey also reacted to the footage, writing, “Presenting Pakistan's answer to the self-driving Tesla: The Masla.”

One user joked, “What talent! It avoided everything else and went straight into the police car.”

Another commented, “You didn't get beaten up by the police? You were lucky?”

“Imagine trying to explain this without the camera recording,” another user wrote.

“Certainly, there is no shortage of talent in Pakistan,” a user commented.

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