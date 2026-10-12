A boy’s request to Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to reopen vada pav stalls ins schools has gone viral on social media. However, the interaction led to a conversation about healthy eating, following the state’s ban on the sale of junk food on school premises and within a 50-metre radius of them.

The Maharashtra FDA has banned the sale, free distribution and advertising of junk food in and around schools to promote healthier eating habits among children. The restrictions cover popular snacks such as vada pav, samosas, deep-fried items, chips, cold drinks, sugary beverages, chocolates and ice cream.

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Meanwhile, a video of the boy’s interaction with Mundhe was shared on the Instagram account ‘Indraneil Anaspure’. In the clip, the boy tells Mundhe that his friends had asked him to request the reopening of vada pav stalls at their school.

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“What would you tell them if they asked you?” the boy asked.

“Eat well, and you will have a good body and a healthy mind. Eat nutritious food,” Mundhe replied.

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