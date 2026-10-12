DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / 'Reopen vada pav stalls in schools': Boy requests Maharashtra FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe, here's what he says

'Reopen vada pav stalls in schools': Boy requests Maharashtra FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe, here's what he says

The Maharashtra FDA has banned the sale, free distribution and advertising of junk food in and around schools to promote healthier eating habits among children

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:36 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The exchange comes after the Maharashtra FDA banned the sale, free distribution and advertising of junk food on school premises and within a 50-metre radius of them. Credit: indraneilmanaspure/Instagram
Advertisement

A boy’s request to Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to reopen vada pav stalls ins schools has gone viral on social media. However, the interaction led to a conversation about healthy eating, following the state’s ban on the sale of junk food on school premises and within a 50-metre radius of them.

The Maharashtra FDA has banned the sale, free distribution and advertising of junk food in and around schools to promote healthier eating habits among children. The restrictions cover popular snacks such as vada pav, samosas, deep-fried items, chips, cold drinks, sugary beverages, chocolates and ice cream.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a video of the boy’s interaction with Mundhe was shared on the Instagram account ‘Indraneil Anaspure’. In the clip, the boy tells Mundhe that his friends had asked him to request the reopening of vada pav stalls at their school.

Advertisement

“What would you tell them if they asked you?” the boy asked.

“Eat well, and you will have a good body and a healthy mind. Eat nutritious food,” Mundhe replied.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts