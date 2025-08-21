DT
Home / Trending / Rescued Chennai calf finds home on 28th floor!

Rescued Chennai calf finds home on 28th floor!

Named Mr Alex, he was found injured on the streets of Neelankarai by architectural designer Thejaswini S Rangan
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:37 PM Aug 21, 2025 IST
In a tale that’s capturing hearts and defying expectations, a three-month old calf named ‘Mr Alex’ is making waves from the 28th floor of a Chennai high-rise apartment.

This isn’t your typical urban pet story.

The video was originally posted on Instagram by Sai Vignesh captioned “Alex! The calf that lives in an apartment!”

Mr Alex, who is barely a month old, is a rescued calf found injured on the streets of Neelankarai by architectural designer Thejaswini S Rangan.

Now, living a life of luxury with breathtaking views of the Bay of Bengal and the Buckingham Canal, Mr Alex’s unique apartment living has become a heartwarming viral sensation, showcasing an extraordinary bond between human and animal.

“He has blossomed into a fantastic calf,” says Rangan in the Instagram video.

A user wrote, “Amazing. The best life ever.👍👏🏻🫶🏻🐶🐶🐕,” another said, “mr. Alex is such a handsome fellow, truly adorable, and hats off to you. Great work. God bless.”

A third commented, “This proves that pets means not only the dog and cat...hope everyone sees the animals as babies..😍.”

