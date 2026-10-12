A hilariously chaotic incident has gone viral on social media wherein a bull was seen chasing a biker who was selling milk. The clip shows the biker carrying multiple milk containers and was going around a petrol pump in a bid to escape the animal.

In no time the footage went viral, with netizens cracking all kinds of jokes. The exact reason behind the animal’s aggressive chase could not be confirmed.

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“Cow chased a Biker who was delivering Milk,” the post read.

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The post was shared on X (formerly Twitter), by the handle ‘gharkekalesh’.

Cow chased a Biker who was delivering Milk😭 https://t.co/CPRryZYMVo — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 11, 2026

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Netizens react:

A user wrote: “Cow be like: Ja kahaan raha hai be Pehle mera milk wapas kar (Where are you speeding away? First return my mild back to me).”

Another reacted, “Taking revenge from a past life.” A third commented, "I kind of feel wrong to laugh over this because the man might be in trouble or maybe he deserved it because he possibly harmed the animal, yet, I can't stop laughing."

“What a scene, I can’t stop laughing,” added another person. “THAT COW HAS BETTER CARDIO THAN ANYBODY WITH A GYM MEMBERSHIP,” joked another person.