‘Robot lawyer’: British CEO introduces Artificial Intelligence-powered robot to represent people in courts

Chandigarh, January 8
The testimony to the advancement of science would soon be witnessed as a robot is going to represent a client in the court.
The defendant, in a first, will use legal assistance provided by Artificial Intelligence, as per reports.
The one-of-a-kind robot has been developed by a firm "DoNotPay". It will be in the form of an application in the smartphones, which will instruct defendant on what he needs to say before court, just like any lawyer would do to its clients.
The peculiar technology has been introduced by Joshua Browder, who is founder and the CEO of firm DoNotPay.
Joshua even shared a video on how his innovation saved one of their engineers $120 a year on their Internet bill.
Here it is! The first ever Comcast bill negotiated 100% with A.I and LLMs.— Joshua Browder (@jbrowder1) December 12, 2022
Our @DoNotPay ChatGPT bot talks to Comcast Chat to save one of our engineers $120 a year on their Internet bill.
Will be publicly available soon and work on online forms, chat and email. pic.twitter.com/eehdQ5OXrl
Introduced back in 2015, the chatbot was meant to provide legal guidance to users who were facing late fees or fines.
The AI helper needed a lot of time to be trained on the case, according to Browder.
The AI-powered robot will process and analyse the evidence presented in court and will accordingly advise the defendant on how to respond, as per New Scientist.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands Cabinet, inducts 7 ministers
Six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) also administered ...
Joshimath declared landslide-subsidence zone, over 60 families evacuated: Official
Temporary relief centres have been set up at four-five safe ...
Joshimath subsidence: PMO holds meeting; Central agencies, experts assisting Uttarakhand govt
One team of National Disaster Response Force and four teams ...
North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement
Minimum temperature at Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory plunge...
Air India peeing incident: Airline's response should have been much swifter, says Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran
‘We fell short of addressing this situation the way we shoul...