‘Robot lawyer’: British CEO introduces Artificial Intelligence-powered robot to represent people in courts

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 8

The testimony to the advancement of science would soon be witnessed as a robot is going to represent a client in the court.

The defendant, in a first, will use legal assistance provided by Artificial Intelligence, as per reports.

The one-of-a-kind robot has been developed by a firm "DoNotPay". It will be in the form of an application in the smartphones, which will instruct defendant on what he needs to say before court, just like any lawyer would do to its clients.

The peculiar technology has been introduced by Joshua Browder, who is founder and the CEO of firm DoNotPay.

Joshua even shared a video on how his innovation saved one of their engineers $120 a year on their Internet bill.

Here it is! The first ever Comcast bill negotiated 100% with A.I and LLMs.



Our @DoNotPay ChatGPT bot talks to Comcast Chat to save one of our engineers $120 a year on their Internet bill.



Will be publicly available soon and work on online forms, chat and email. pic.twitter.com/eehdQ5OXrl — Joshua Browder (@jbrowder1) December 12, 2022

Introduced back in 2015, the chatbot was meant to provide legal guidance to users who were facing late fees or fines.

The AI helper needed a lot of time to be trained on the case, according to Browder.

The AI-powered robot will process and analyse the evidence presented in court and will accordingly advise the defendant on how to respond, as per New Scientist.