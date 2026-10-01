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Home / Trending / Robots with swords: Chinese humanoids perform Saudi 'Ardah' dance, Internet stunned

Robots with swords: Chinese humanoids perform Saudi 'Ardah' dance, Internet stunned

The performance took place during a reception marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:31 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Is there anything the Chinese robots can't do?

Dressed in traditional Saudi attire, these bots surprised guests in Riyadh by performing the Kingdom's iconic Ardah sword dance at a special event hosted by the Chinese Embassy. Wait, what?

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The performance took place during a reception marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

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Clad in traditional thobes and ghutras, the robots moved in sync with the music while carrying ceremonial swords. They performed several movements associated with the Ardah, a traditional Saudi dance commonly showcased during national celebrations and special occasions.

Among the dignitaries present were Riyadh Region Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf Al-Muqrin and Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chang Hua.

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Videos from the event showed the robots moving in formation, turning and bowing to the rhythm of traditional drums.

Sharing a clip of the performance on X, Ambassador Chang Hua wrote, “Our embassy held a reception this evening to celebrate the seventy-seventh anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. We express our thanks to our friends for honoring us with their presence. Chinese-manufactured robots delivered stunning performances that left a profound impression on those in attendance.”

The Ardah is a significant part of Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage. Traditionally performed by groups of men carrying swords, the dance features coordinated movements accompanied by drums and poetic chants.

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