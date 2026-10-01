Robots with swords: Chinese humanoids perform Saudi 'Ardah' dance, Internet stunned

Is there anything the Chinese robots can't do?

Dressed in traditional Saudi attire, these bots surprised guests in Riyadh by performing the Kingdom's iconic Ardah sword dance at a special event hosted by the Chinese Embassy. Wait, what?

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The performance took place during a reception marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

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Clad in traditional thobes and ghutras, the robots moved in sync with the music while carrying ceremonial swords. They performed several movements associated with the Ardah, a traditional Saudi dance commonly showcased during national celebrations and special occasions.

Among the dignitaries present were Riyadh Region Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf Al-Muqrin and Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chang Hua.

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Videos from the event showed the robots moving in formation, turning and bowing to the rhythm of traditional drums.

أقامت سفارتنا مساء اليوم حفل استقبال للاحتفال بالذكرى السابعة والسبعين لتأسيس جمهورية الصين الشعبية. ونعرب عن شكرنا للأصدقاء على تشريفهم بحضورهم. وقدّمت الروبوتات المصنّعة في الصين عروضاً مبهرة تركت أثراً بالغاً في نفوس الحاضرين. pic.twitter.com/xleMfQaNG3 — Chang Hua (@AmbChangHua) September 28, 2026

Sharing a clip of the performance on X, Ambassador Chang Hua wrote, “Our embassy held a reception this evening to celebrate the seventy-seventh anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. We express our thanks to our friends for honoring us with their presence. Chinese-manufactured robots delivered stunning performances that left a profound impression on those in attendance.”

The Ardah is a significant part of Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage. Traditionally performed by groups of men carrying swords, the dance features coordinated movements accompanied by drums and poetic chants.