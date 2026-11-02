Rohtang Pass vendor sells 200 cups of tea, 70 plates of Maggi daily; the turnover will surprise you

It is rightly said that 'no business is small'. A roadside Maggi stall at Himachal Pradesh’s Rohtang Pass is gaining attention online, with its impressive daily sales figures.

Despite the off-season and a relatively low tourist footfall, the vendor reportedly sells 60-70 plates of Maggi and around 200 cups of tea every day, generating an estimated daily turnover of Rs 14,000-Rs 15,000.

Advertisement

While the figures have left several social media users impressed, others have pointed out that the revenue does not necessarily translate into substantial profits, given the transportation costs, harsh weather conditions and physical effort involved in running a stall at such a high-altitude location.

Advertisement

The story came to light after content creator Harsh Chauhan shared a video of his interaction with a Maggi seller during his visit to Rohtang Pass.

Recounting their conversation in the video, Chauhan said he asked the vendor about his earnings. The seller initially responded that business was slow because it was the off-season.

Advertisement

According to the seller, he sells approximately 60-70 plates of Maggi and nearly 200 cups of tea every day. He also receives a few orders for eggs, although their demand is considerably lower than that for Maggi and tea.

In the caption accompanying his Instagram video, Chauhan provided a breakdown of the estimated daily sales, stating that each plate of Maggi costs Rs 100, while a cup of tea is priced at Rs 40.

Sharing the calculation, he wrote, “We went to Rohtang Pass and asked a Maggi seller about his turnover during the off-season! He said they sell around: 60–70 plates of Maggi — Rs 100/plate. Around 200 cups of tea — Rs 40/cup. That means even in the off-season, the estimated daily sales come to around Rs 14,000–Rs 15,000 per day!"

Based on these figures, the vendor's estimated daily turnover is approximately Rs 14,000-Rs 15,000, excluding any additional earnings from egg orders. However, the amount represents gross sales and not actual profit, as expenses on ingredients, transportation of supplies and stall maintenance would have to be deducted.

Interestingly, these figures were recorded during the off-season, when tourist activity at the mountain destination is comparatively limited. Pointing to the possibility of higher sales during the peak tourist season, Chauhan added, “And this is just the off-season… imagine the turnover during peak tourist season!"

Emphasising that people should not underestimate businesses because of their modest scale, he said, “So, this is the thing, no business is small.”