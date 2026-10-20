Rolex watch ‘dumped’ alongside garbage amid France protests; video goes viral

One man’s trash may just be another man’s treasure — and in France, apparently, that treasure could be a Rolex!

A video circulating on X shows a person discovering what appears to be a brand-new Rolex watch dumped beside a pile of garbage amid protests in France. The luxury timepiece is seen packed in a watch box wrapped in translucent yellow paper, with a Rolex carry bag lying nearby.

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The passer-by opens the box, places it inside the bag and walks away with the unexpected find. A luxury watch next to the trash? Talk about taking out the rubbish and bringing home a fortune!

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But the internet isn’t buying the story just yet. While some users marvelled at the apparent stroke of luck, others questioned the video’s authenticity.

“Bro stole the Rolex, now pretending he found it to launder Rolex. Rolex laundering,” one user quipped.

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Another wrote, “Rolex NEVER keeps inventory in those boxes when they are closed or open, this is clickbait. Watches are placed in those boxes after they are sold.”

A third user had a more adventurous takeaway: “Should we go in France and look through the trash?”

Whether it was a genuine lucky find or an elaborate online stunt, one thing is certain: the video has people looking at garbage in a whole new light!