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Home / Trending / Rs 1 Lakh cash for 20 employees: Surat businessman's Diwali surprise goes viral

Rs 1 Lakh cash for 20 employees: Surat businessman's Diwali surprise goes viral

The businessman arranged bundles of fresh currency notes on silver-like ceremonial puja thalis

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:21 AM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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A video capturing the unusual bonus distribution by Ramswaroop Munde, who runs a textile firm in Gujarat's commercial hub, is now going viral on social media. Credit: @CAAnurag_/X
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Talk about Diwali surprise. For 20 employees of a Surat-based textile businessman, Diwali turned into an unforgettable celebration as they received cash bonuses worth over Rs 1 lakh each as a festive gift. The surprise, however, came with a special touch, as the money was presented by their wives.

A video capturing the unique Diwali gesture by Ramswaroop Munde, who runs a textile firm in Gujarat's commercial hub, has gone viral on social media.

Rather than distributing the bonuses in envelopes or transferring the money directly to their bank accounts, the businessman arranged bundles of fresh currency notes on silver-like ceremonial puja thalis.

The trays featured neatly stacked bundles of currency notes in denominations ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 500. Adding an emotional touch to the occasion, the employees' wives presented the cash-filled trays to their husbands, making the celebrations a memorable family affair.

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The unexpected gifts left several employees visibly overwhelmed, with some appearing emotional as they received the generous bonuses.

The video has since gained traction across social media platforms, drawing widespread reactions. While many users praised Munde for recognising his employees' contributions and sharing the festive cheer with them, others responded humorously, wondering how they could land a job at his firm.

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