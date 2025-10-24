DT
Rs 40,000 in coins & daughter's smile! Chhattisgarh man's 6-month saving pays off

Rs 40,000 in coins & daughter's smile! Chhattisgarh man's 6-month saving pays off

"This is the India I pray and hope for," a user on Instagram commented

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:01 AM Oct 24, 2025 IST
In a heartwarming display of love and determination, a farmer from Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district turned his daughter's dream into reality by buying her a scooter worth nearly Rs 1 lakh. Bajrang Ram, a modest farmer, saved coins for six months to fulfill his daughter Champa Bhagat's wish, showcasing the power of parental love and dedication.

Bajrang Ram would put aside a few coins daily into a tin box, and over time, the savings grew. He did so for at least six months. On Dhanteras, he carried the sack of coins, amounting to Rs 40,000, to the Honda showroom in Jashpur. The showroom staff was surprised to see the bag full of coins, but their astonishment turned to admiration when they learned about the father's determination to gift his daughter a scooter.

For Champa, the scooter represented more than just a mode of transportation – it symbolised her father's love, faith and hard work.

"This is the India I pray and hope for," a user commented.

To make the moment even more special, the family participated in the showroom's "Scratch & Win" offer and won a mixer grinder.

The story came to fore through a video which is being widely circulated.

