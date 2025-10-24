In a heartwarming display of love and determination, a farmer from Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district turned his daughter's dream into reality by buying her a scooter worth nearly Rs 1 lakh. Bajrang Ram, a modest farmer, saved coins for six months to fulfill his daughter Champa Bhagat's wish, showcasing the power of parental love and dedication.

In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, farmer buys honda activa for daughter and paid in coins. Bajrag Ram Bhagat saved 40 thousand rupees in coins and was finally able to gift her daughter a scooty. What an emotional moment for the family, the video is pure love... Jashpur is home to… pic.twitter.com/2eUKRzUA82 — Vishnukant (@vishnukant_7) October 23, 2025

Bajrang Ram would put aside a few coins daily into a tin box, and over time, the savings grew. He did so for at least six months. On Dhanteras, he carried the sack of coins, amounting to Rs 40,000, to the Honda showroom in Jashpur. The showroom staff was surprised to see the bag full of coins, but their astonishment turned to admiration when they learned about the father's determination to gift his daughter a scooter.

For Champa, the scooter represented more than just a mode of transportation – it symbolised her father's love, faith and hard work.

"This is the India I pray and hope for," a user commented.

To make the moment even more special, the family participated in the showroom's "Scratch & Win" offer and won a mixer grinder.

The story came to fore through a video which is being widely circulated.