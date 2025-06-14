Rs 5 lakh cake listing sparks meme fest ahead of Father’s Day

A Father’s Day special chocolate cake has sparked a meme fest online after it was spotted listed for a jaw-dropping Rs 5 lakh on an e-commerce website.

While the bizarre price was likely due to a technical glitch or typo, users on the social media platform, X had a field day turning it into a viral moment under the hashtag #5LakhCake.

Cake diya papa ko, unhone bola: Ye toh bonus bhi nahi sambhalega#5lakhcakepic.twitter.com/MctQMPOV3v — Dimple Joshi (@DimpleJoshi32) June 13, 2025

"The cake was delicious, but dad’s disappointment was sprinkled heavier than the chocolate chips," joked one user. Another quipped, "Just ordered a ₹5,00,000 cake. If my dad doesn’t cry, I’m returning him."

Many joined in with hilarious takes, imagining their dads kicking them out for such an extravagant purchase. Others speculated that the unusual listing might have been a clever brand stunt designed to grab attention and go viral.

Soch raha hoon cake ke saath ek sorry card bhi bhej doon, bill ke liye #5lakhcake — Virat (@Virat1268759) June 13, 2025

Whatever the reason behind the pricing, the memes and jokes made for a perfect online treat, keeping netizens laughing—and scrolling—all day long.