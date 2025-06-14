DT
PT
Rs 5 lakh cake listing sparks meme fest ahead of Father's Day

Rs 5 lakh cake listing sparks meme fest ahead of Father’s Day

The bizarre price was likely due to a technical glitch or typo, users on X had a field day
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:58 PM Jun 14, 2025 IST
A Father’s Day special cake that sparked a meme fest online after it was spotted listed for a jaw-dropping Rs 5 lakh. Photo: Social media/X
A Father’s Day special chocolate cake has sparked a meme fest online after it was spotted listed for a jaw-dropping Rs 5 lakh on an e-commerce website.

While the bizarre price was likely due to a technical glitch or typo, users on the social media platform, X had a field day turning it into a viral moment under the hashtag #5LakhCake.

"The cake was delicious, but dad’s disappointment was sprinkled heavier than the chocolate chips," joked one user. Another quipped, "Just ordered a ₹5,00,000 cake. If my dad doesn’t cry, I’m returning him."

Many joined in with hilarious takes, imagining their dads kicking them out for such an extravagant purchase. Others speculated that the unusual listing might have been a clever brand stunt designed to grab attention and go viral.

Whatever the reason behind the pricing, the memes and jokes made for a perfect online treat, keeping netizens laughing—and scrolling—all day long.

