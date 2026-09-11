Recently, while trekking along a steep 1.8-km uphill trail leading to a monastery in Ladakh, athlete Sarthak Malani came across a person carrying a large sheet of plywood on his back.

As the person's face covered with a mask, Sarthak initially assumed it was a man. However, after striking up a conversation, he discovered that the worker was in fact a woman named Sarita.

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In no time his curiosity took over and Sarthak stopped to speak with her. Sarita told him that she earns her livelihood by transporting plywood and other materials to the monastery. For this physically demanding work, she earns Rs 700 a day.

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The income helps her support her family and pay for her children's education. Despite the challenges of her job, Sarita spoke without complaint.

It was after the encounter that Sarthak reflected on modern urban lifestyles. He noted that while many city dwellers have become accustomed to convenience and often avoid walking, Sarita climbs a challenging 1.8-km uphill trail carrying heavy plywood as part of her daily routine.

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A message at the end of the video read: “I am always going to think of Sarita ji whenever I feel low in life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarthak Malani (@sarthakmalani)

Netizens react:

A user wrote, "Nothing can beat a mother's willpower for her children." Another reacted, "Mother is the strongest soldier in the world." A third commented: "The real heroes of the mountains."