Rs 79 for 30-minute 'shopping assistant' in Delhi?

Did you know that a Delhi-based start-up is offering shopping assistance across the capital for just Rs 149 per hour? Yes, you read that right!

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CarryMen, whose tagline is ‘You Shop, We Carry,’ provides trained and professional assistants to help one carry bags and move across bustling markets seamlessly.

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Turns out, the assistant won't just carry bags, they will also walk one through the markets, follow till the parking area or a nearby metro station and even help avoid long queues for food and snacks.

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Customers will also be able to add on services like a baby carrier, a baby pram, an N95 mask, mobile charging on the go, an umbrella and foldable seating — for extra charges of course.

CarryMen offers multiple packages, ranging from 30 minutes (Rs 79) to 4 hours (Rs 599).

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, "Don't share this yaar, mummy ko pata chala toh she will replace me."

Another commented that they don't see a problem with this service as long as the assistants are getting good pay.

A third asked if the assistant would watch a movie with them. To this, Khush Mahajan replied that one can only book a helper via CarryMen, and they won't play the role of a boyfriend and go on a movie date. A fourth shared, "Not sure if this qualifies as a start-up or a million-dollar idea, and it might even sell, but it feels like a poor use of resources and is pushing manpower in the wrong direction."

A fifth reacted, "Wonder how much those guys get after the platform deductions." A sixth joked, "Told about this to dad, and he said, 'What's a carryman, that's called a husband.'"