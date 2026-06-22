Rs 9,500 for 20 minutes to fix garage door? Indian woman in US says 'Skill hai toh respect hai'

An Indian woman living in the United States recently shared how much she paid to get her garage door repaired. In the clip that was shared on Instagram, she talked about the cost of the repair and how skilled workers in the US are valued.

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The woman, identified as Amrita Singh, said she had called a mechanic because she was facing an issue with her garage door. The technician arrived, fixed the issue in about 20 minutes, and charged her $100 for the service. She explained that this amount is equal to around Rs 9,500 in Indian currency.

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Amrita clarified that she was not complaining about the cost. Instead, she said the charge was normal because many technicians in the US ask for around $100 just for a service visit, even before starting the repair work.

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She captioned her post: Yahan mujhe sabse interesting baat ye lagti hai ki chahe plumber ho, electrician ho ya garage door technician, skilled workers achhi earning karte hain, badi gaadiyan rakhte hain aur proper tax bhi pay karte hain. America me kaam chhota ya bada nahi hota. Skill hai toh respect bhi hai aur earning bhi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrita Singh📍America 🇺🇸 (@amrita_life_in_usa)

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, “What you might not know is that they also have to work 2 or sometimes 3 jobs to make a decent living. That is not their only source of income. There definitely is dignity of labour in the US unlike India where such jobs are treated as ‘third class’."

Another questioned, “Toh Mtlb jitna kamao: Utna kharch ho jaata hai ????" A third commenetd, “$100 is basically to come to your home (visit) and repair."