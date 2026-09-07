Rs 9,500/hour for mehndi services? Indian software engineer in US reveals her henna earnings

In a video posted on Instagram, Priyancka Jaiin, who is a software engineer by profession and has taken up henna applying as a hobby, asks “How much can a henna artist earn in the US?"

She goes on to reveal that she charges $100 (around Rs 9,500) per hour for henna services and can make around Rs 1 lakh from a 10-hour booking. “On top of this, I often get a tip of up to 20%," she added.

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Jaiin shared that her earnings see a significant hike when she takes up bridal or wedding bookings. Meanwhile, she also clarified that mehndi is not her primary source of income.

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“I am a full-time software engineer, my main earning comes from my salary. Henna is my hobby business and my passion. That’s why the earnings from it is an extra income for me," she said.

She said one of the biggest differences she noticed after moving to the US was how artists and their work are perceived. In the US, however, she feels she is treated and respected as an artist.

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She explained, “In India, a mehendi artist is often not considered a good profession. But here I am seen as an artist and respected. And for me, more valuable than money is respect. I never feel that I am doing a small job. Because here no work is small or big. Work is work. And maybe this is what I like the most here."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyancka Jaiin (Creating Wings Co.) (@priyancka.jaiin)

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Woww but yaha India me to 300/500 hi milta hai. Main bhi mehendi artist hun."

“Yahan pr to full bridal mehndi ka 1000 bhi dene me problem aati h logo ko," another henna artist shared.

Meanwhile, someone said, “I think they respect every profession and artist."

“Mere ko America jana hai," an individual jokingly wrote.

Disclaimer: This article is based on user-generated content. The claims made in the original post have not been independently verified by The Tribune