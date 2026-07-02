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Home / Trending / Russian couple scales NYC's Empire State Building, get engaged then arrested

Russian couple scales NYC's Empire State Building, get engaged then arrested

Ivan and Angela, originally from Moscow, Russia, now live in East Orange, New Jersey

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:40 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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angela_nikolau and beerkus via Instagram
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A Russian couple has been arrested after a video surfaced showing them scaling to the top of New York City's Empire State Building, where the man appeared to propose to his partner.

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Ivan Beerkus, 32, was seen getting down on one knee and presenting a ring to Angela Nikolau, 33. The couple reportedly remained atop the building's 1,454-foot (443-metre) spire for at least 10 minutes before making their way back down.

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During the climb, they also unfurled a large banner from the skyscraper's needle bearing the message: "When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace." The quote is a slightly modified version of a saying often incorrectly attributed to guitar legend Jimi Hendrix but originally spoken by 19th-century British politician William Gladstone.

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The couple was taken into custody after reaching the ground. According to a BBC report, they face multiple charges, including burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, trespass and disorderly conduct.

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Ivan and Angela, originally from Moscow, Russia, now live in East Orange, New Jersey. Their relationship and extreme-climbing hobby are the subject of the 2024 Netflix documentary "Skywalkers: A Love Story," which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024.

Netizens react:

A user wrote, "When y’all get out of jail can we photograph you in the city? (On the ground is fine)." Another reacted, "If this is just the proposal, I wonder where the wedding going to be?" A third commented, "I can’t believe you made it up there without breaking a single nail."

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