A Russian couple has been arrested after a video surfaced showing them scaling to the top of New York City's Empire State Building, where the man appeared to propose to his partner.

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Ivan Beerkus, 32, was seen getting down on one knee and presenting a ring to Angela Nikolau, 33. The couple reportedly remained atop the building's 1,454-foot (443-metre) spire for at least 10 minutes before making their way back down.

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During the climb, they also unfurled a large banner from the skyscraper's needle bearing the message: "When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace." The quote is a slightly modified version of a saying often incorrectly attributed to guitar legend Jimi Hendrix but originally spoken by 19th-century British politician William Gladstone.

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The couple was taken into custody after reaching the ground. According to a BBC report, they face multiple charges, including burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, trespass and disorderly conduct.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A N G E L A N I K O L A U (@angela_nikolau)

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Ivan and Angela, originally from Moscow, Russia, now live in East Orange, New Jersey. Their relationship and extreme-climbing hobby are the subject of the 2024 Netflix documentary "Skywalkers: A Love Story," which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024.

Netizens react:

A user wrote, "When y’all get out of jail can we photograph you in the city? (On the ground is fine)." Another reacted, "If this is just the proposal, I wonder where the wedding going to be?" A third commented, "I can’t believe you made it up there without breaking a single nail."