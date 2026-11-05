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Home / Trending / Sam Altman publicly embraces the nickname ‘Ram Altman’ after backlash over comments on PC

Sam Altman publicly embraces the nickname ‘Ram Altman’ after backlash over comments on PC

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:36 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has turned an online backlash into a viral joke by changing his X display name to “Ram Altman.” But behind the light-hearted name change is a bigger debate over who should get access to the world's limited supply of computer memory as demand for AI infrastructure continues to surge.

The name change came after Altman faced criticism for questioning why so much of the world's limited supply of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) sits inside personal computers, where it may remain unused for much of the time.

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The controversy began during an appearance on the Cheeky Pint podcast, where Altman discussed the growing pressure on computing resources as the AI industry expands.

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“From a global allocation perspective, actually, it's quite terrible to have everybody have a bunch of the world's limited supply of DRAM sitting in their own computer and being used 5% of the time,” he said.

Altman argued that cloud infrastructure could make more efficient use of scarce memory resources, particularly as AI companies compete for the hardware needed to run increasingly powerful models.

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His comments quickly attracted criticism online, with some users interpreting them as an argument that memory should be directed towards large data centres rather than individual consumers.

The backlash eventually produced an unexpected response. After a user suggested that he rename his X account “Ram Altman”, the OpenAI chief replied, “Ok yeah,” and changed his display name accordingly.

However, Altman also pushed back against what he described as an out-of-context interpretation of his remarks.

He said he wanted the world to have more memory, not less, and argued that consumers should be free to install as much RAM in their computers as they want.

“It is f***ing annoying that this was taken out of context,” Altman wrote, adding that he had long advocated increasing global memory production.

The controversy also comes amid broader concerns about the future relationship between AI companies and ordinary computer users.

As AI development becomes increasingly dependent on large-scale data centres, access to memory and other computing components is becoming a major industry concern. At the same time, consumers continue to rely on RAM for gaming, productivity, software development and increasingly powerful local AI applications.

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