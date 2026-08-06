A members-only episode of India's Got Latent has gone viral after Samay Raina referred to the Kashmiri Pandit exodus and jokingly asked Munawar Faruqui, 'Bol ab ispe.'

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A clip from a members-only episode of India's Got Latent has gone viral on social media after comedian Samay Raina referenced the Kashmiri Pandit exodus during a light-hearted exchange with fellow panellist Munawar Faruqui.

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The moment occurred during a conversation with contestant Vanika Raikta from Shimla’s Kotkhai village, who was interacting with the panel comprising Raghav Juyal, Munawar Faruqui, Niharika NM, Rohan Joshi and Samay Raina.

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How the conversation began

During the interaction, Vanika was asked whether she came from a wealthy family. She replied that her family owns apple orchards in Shimla. She added that although her brother had sold part of the land, they still owned several orchards and that both her parents were government school teachers.

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Reacting to her answer, Raghav Juyal turned to Samay Raina and said, "Tumhara bhi toh tha na seb ka bagicha Kashmir mein?" (Didn't you also have an apple orchard in Kashmir?)

Samay replied, "Hamara toh bahut kuch tha." (We had much more than that.)

The remark appeared to reference the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, an experience Samay has spoken about publicly on several occasions.

'Bol ab ispe'

As Raghav gently patted Samay on the back, Samay looked at Munawar Faruqui and quipped, "Bol ab ispe." (Now, say something about this.)

Munawar responded, "It wasn't me," prompting laughter from the panel and the audience.

The exchange has since been widely shared across social media platforms, with users discussing both the humour and the underlying reference to the exodus.

Samay Raina has spoken about the exodus before

This is not the first time Samay Raina has spoken publicly about his family's displacement from Kashmir.

Earlier this year, in his stand-up special, he recalled that his family had to leave the Valley after militancy escalated, saying they fled to survive.

In an appearance on the Dostcast podcast, Samay spoke in detail about the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit exodus and revealed that his family received help from Kashmiri Muslims while escaping.

Recalling the incident, he said his aunt went to the clinic where his grandfather worked, and local Kashmiri Muslims helped the family leave safely.

"They said nothing would happen to him because he had done so much for people. It was the Kashmiri Muslims who helped my grandfather get out of that situation," Samay had said.

The latest India's Got Latent clip has renewed online conversations around Samay's personal story, with many users sharing the video while discussing the context behind his remarks.