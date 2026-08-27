‘Samay Samay ki baat hai’: Samay Raina jokes about Maha cyber run-in after CM felicitation

From being questioned by Maharashtra Cyber to being felicitated alongside Bollywood stars — comedian Samay Raina appears to have found the ultimate plot twist.

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Raina was honoured by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday, where Maharashtra Cyber unveiled its cyber-awareness short film Digital Arrest and the 1930 Maharashtra Cyber Anthem. Raina contributed to both projects.

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But given his history with the cyber cell, the comedian was hardly going to let the moment pass without a joke.

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Thanking Fadnavis for the honour, Raina quipped that his association with Maharashtra Cyber had been going on for "a very long time" and revealed that he had already saved the cyber cell's number.

"1930 is really a great number. I have actually saved it because I often get calls from there," Raina joked.

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He then took the punchline further.

"The Maha Cyber Cell is very active. I can tell you this for sure — whether you are there or whether you are in India, they will catch you," he said.

Raina also referred to the dramatic turn his relationship with the cyber cell had taken, joking that a cyber cell officer had once arrived at a comedian's home and taken him away — before adding that this time, he was being felicitated.

And just like that, what could have been an awkward reunion became comedy material.

From Cyber Summons To Felicitation

Raina's jokes carried an obvious reference to the controversy surrounding his YouTube comedy show India's Got Latent.

In February 2025, the show came under the scrutiny of the Maharashtra Cyber Cell following a controversial episode featuring podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia. Allahbadia's remarks about parents and sex triggered widespread outrage and multiple complaints.

Raina, Allahbadia and others associated with the show faced legal action, with multiple FIRs filed over allegations relating to obscenity and sexually explicit content.

The controversy eventually led Raina to remove all episodes of India's Got Latent from YouTube.

When initially summoned for questioning, Raina was touring the United States and sought permission to record his statement through video conference. Maharashtra Cyber rejected the request and insisted that he appear in person, issuing multiple summons before he eventually appeared before officials in Mumbai.

‘Comeback’ reactions flood social media

Raina later shared a video of his felicitation on Instagram, and fans were quick to turn the moment into a "comeback" narrative.

"Sab samay samay ki baat hai," one user commented — essentially, everything changes with time.

Another wrote, "The thing about time is that it changes."

A third fan summed up the mood: "Brilliant bro, isko bolte hai comeback."

The event was attended by Fadnavis and several entertainment personalities, including Ashish Vidyarthi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sharad Kelkar, Sonali Bendre, Javed Jaffrey, Sunidhi Chauhan and Mangesh Desai.

Fadnavis said public awareness was crucial in combating cybercrime and that artists, actors and singers could help deliver such messages effectively.

For Raina, however, the message of the evening appeared to be slightly more personal: the same cyber cell that once had his number on speed dial was now handing him a felicitation.