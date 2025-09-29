'Samosa Dabao Somesh Jitao': Students learn democracy through mock election
A creative school teacher has gone viral on social media for conducting a mock election in his classroom, teaching students about democracy and civic responsibility in a fun and engaging way.
The teacher, known as 'Masterji' on Instagram, shared a video of the activity, which has garnered over one million views.
View this post on Instagram
The teacher fielded four candidates, assigning them party symbols and giving them four days to campaign. Two students were appointed as presiding officers and a polling booth was set up to ensure a fair election. The students participated enthusiastically, casting votes by showing their ID cards and getting their fingers inked.
The candidate with the slogan "Samosa dabao Somesh jitao" won the election, and as promised, treated the class to samosas.
