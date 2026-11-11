Samreen Kaur gets engaged to Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, flaunts ring

Social media influencer Samreen Kaur on Wednesday announced her engagement to Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, putting weeks of speculation surrounding their relationship to rest.

The announcement came through a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a series of romantic photographs of the couple, along with a glimpse of Samreen’s dazzling diamond engagement ring.

Sharing the special moment with her followers, Samreen penned an emotional note, writing:

“And of all the things life could have given us, I’m the happiest it gave us each other.

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To a lifetime together.

11.11.2026 💍♾️

(hi fiancé 🤭)”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samreen (@samreenkaur__)

In the photographs, Samreen is seen proudly flaunting her engagement ring as she poses with Arshdeep. The pictures soon went viral, drawing congratulatory messages from fans, celebrities and brands.

Among the first cricket stars to congratulate the couple was all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who commented, “Congratulations, god bless you both.”

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Food delivery platform Zomato also joined the celebrations with its trademark wit, commenting, “cake where?”

The engagement announcement comes on a significant day for Arshdeep, who was also in the spotlight following his move from Punjab Kings to Mumbai Indians. The double development has made November 11 a particularly memorable day for the Indian pacer, with fans celebrating both his professional and personal milestones.