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Home / Trending / Samsung mocks Apple's iPhone 18 reveal: 'reheating our leftovers'

Samsung mocks Apple's iPhone 18 reveal: 'reheating our leftovers'

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Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 08:33 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Samsung roasts Apple's new iPhones on social media. ANI
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Samsung and Apple’s long-running rivalry spilled onto social media as Samsung Mobile US took several jabs at Apple following the latter’s latest iPhone launch event.

Samsung posted a series of comments on X within minutes of Apple’s announcements, targeting the iPhone 18 Pro and the newly unveiled iPhone Duo. Some of the posts reportedly garnered more than a million impressions.

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Even before Apple unveiled its foldable phone, Samsung took a dig at the company, posting, “So far, so same”, along with the hashtag #ItsTimeToSwitch.

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As Apple showcased the camera and design changes on the iPhone 18 Pro, Samsung followed up with another post: “It’s feeling very familiar. Is this a Sims sequel?” The post appeared to mock what Samsung suggested was the similarity between the iPhone 18 Pro and its predecessor.

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Samsung then turned its attention to Apple’s foldable phone plans. Before Apple unveiled the iPhone Duo, Samsung posted, “Making us wait? Fine. We’ll be over here, folding 3 way,” referring to its Galaxy Z TriFold, which features a three-panel design.

After Apple introduced the iPhone Duo, Samsung continued its social media campaign, writing, “Let us know when you’re done reheating our leftovers 😉.”

Samsung has been making foldable smartphones since launching the original Galaxy Fold in 2019, while the iPhone Duo marks Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone segment.

The company also brought language-learning app Duolingo into the online exchange, poking fun at Apple’s choice of the name iPhone Duo. Samsung wrote, “I’m so sorry, @Duolingo. They copied us too #Solidarity.”

Duolingo responded with a reference to a viral meme, writing, “when an ugly stranger calls you twin,” while also taking a “No Brand” jab at Samsung.

Samsung also mocked the iPhone Duo’s StandBy mode being used as a bedside clock, posting, “Not the bed side clock. It’s giving groundhog day.”

Samsung has used social media to poke fun at Apple during product launches for years. The company has previously targeted Apple over camera features, sleep tracking and other iPhone updates.

ANI inputs

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