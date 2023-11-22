Sara Ali Khan shares gorgeous close-up and pool-time photos, says 'bhartiya naari sab rang me pyaari'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 22

Actor Sara Ali Khan is in Goa for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The actress shared some of her pool-time and close-up clicks. She simply added flower and heart emojis to caption: "Swim, flex. Swap goggles and specs."

On her Instagram stories, Sara posted some photos of herself, accompanied by a caption that read, "Authenticity comes in all shapes, forms and colours. Embrace every side of you. Blemishes and flower buds all alike. Bhartiya naari sab rang me pyaari (Indian woman looks lovely in every colour)."

Sara on Tuesday said her upcoming movie "Ae Watan Mere Watan" is a timeless story of India's freedom struggle that has the ability to inspire the current generation.

"This is a film based on the Indian freedom struggle, but it is a timeless story. The current generation should take inspiration from this. The freedom struggle ended in 1947 but even after that, as a woman, child, and actor everyone struggles. We should find inspiration within ourselves,” Sara told reporters on the sidelines of IFFI.

As a history student, the actor said, the film turned out to be an interesting opportunity. The movie is written by Darab Farooqui and Iyer.

"I am a history student. Also, time travel won't be possible so how will I go to the Quit India Movement and relive those emotions that people faced at that point of time... I have got this chance by doing this movie," she said.

The film will premiere on Prime Video in India and other global territories.

The 54th IFFI will conclude on November 28. With PTI inputs