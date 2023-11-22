Sara Ali Khan shares gorgeous close-up and pool-time photos, says 'bhartiya naari sab rang me pyaari'

Chandigarh, November 22
Actor Sara Ali Khan is in Goa for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).
The actress shared some of her pool-time and close-up clicks. She simply added flower and heart emojis to caption: "Swim, flex. Swap goggles and specs."
View this post on Instagram
On her Instagram stories, Sara posted some photos of herself, accompanied by a caption that read, "Authenticity comes in all shapes, forms and colours. Embrace every side of you. Blemishes and flower buds all alike. Bhartiya naari sab rang me pyaari (Indian woman looks lovely in every colour)."
Sara on Tuesday said her upcoming movie "Ae Watan Mere Watan" is a timeless story of India's freedom struggle that has the ability to inspire the current generation.
"This is a film based on the Indian freedom struggle, but it is a timeless story. The current generation should take inspiration from this. The freedom struggle ended in 1947 but even after that, as a woman, child, and actor everyone struggles. We should find inspiration within ourselves,” Sara told reporters on the sidelines of IFFI.
As a history student, the actor said, the film turned out to be an interesting opportunity. The movie is written by Darab Farooqui and Iyer.
"I am a history student. Also, time travel won't be possible so how will I go to the Quit India Movement and relive those emotions that people faced at that point of time... I have got this chance by doing this movie," she said.
The film will premiere on Prime Video in India and other global territories.
The 54th IFFI will conclude on November 28. With PTI inputs
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel will also be released ...
Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 identified from CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana
The attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco had take...
Days after his tumultuous ouster, Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO
In addition to Altman's return, the company agrees in princi...
Drilling resumes at Uttarakhand tunnel, pipes pushed up to 39 metres through rubble for workers' rescue
Drilling was suspended at the tunnel on Friday when the auge...
Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda
The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...