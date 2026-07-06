Despite the removal of Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj from streaming platform ZEE5 in India, the film continues to generate widespread attention. A viral video circulating on social media shows residents of a Rajasthan village gathering in large numbers to watch the film together on a giant outdoor screen, turning the screening into an event.

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The clip, which has garnered thousands of views and shares, captures men, women and children assembled in an open area as “Satluj” plays on a large LED screen.

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While the exact location of the village could not be independently verified, the video has sparked widespread discussion online, with many users describing it as a show of solidarity with Punjabi cinema.

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The community screening comes just days after Satluj was quietly released on ZEE5 on Friday before becoming unavailable in India less than 48 hours later. In a statement, ZEE5 said the film would remain unavailable in the country "until further notice" due to "current developments", without elaborating further.

Reacting to the development during an Instagram Live session from the United States, where he is currently touring, Diljit Dosanjh said he had anticipated the film's removal from the platform.

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"I had a feeling on Friday that something like this would happen. I thought it would happen on Monday when offices opened, but I didn't expect it to happen on Sunday evening," he said.

The actor added that the film was released without any promotional campaign because the team expected it could face restrictions. "I am satisfied that people have seen the film. It has reached them," he said, adding that he had also seen videos of community screenings, including one reportedly held at a gurdwara in Rajasthan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhupainder Singh (@bhupainder93_)

However, ZEE5 has not encouraged viewers to access the film through unauthorised means. The platform has stated that it is committed to pursuing the appropriate legal process to make the film available again in India.

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed the alleged illegal cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994. Khalra was abducted in 1995 and never returned.

In 2005, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted in his abduction and murder case, with their sentences later enhanced to life imprisonment by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Originally titled Punjab '95, the film remained in limbo for more than three years after the filmmakers declined to accept 127 cuts reportedly suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification. Although the title was later changed to Satluj, its release has continued to face hurdles.

With PTI inputs