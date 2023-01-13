Say what: Coaching institute asks aspirants to ‘find a suitable date’ before Valentine’s Day, netizens spark fervid discussion

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 13

Ahead of Valentine’s Day in the month of February, a notice purported to be laid out by Aakash Institute, has been making the rounds across social media platforms. Mulling the ‘overall development’ of the aspirants preparing for the competitive exams in the institute, the notice asks students to find a suitable date for them before Valentine’s Day i.e. February 14th.

The institute, as per notice, suggests it would start Valentine’s Day party from this year onwards.

The picture of ‘important notice’ has been shared on twitter by an account, @waybhavvvvv.

“Keeping in mind the personality development of our meritorious aspirants, it is required of all students to find a date for yourself before the 14th of February." It further explained how the ‘activity’ would help the students to gain confidence and succeed in life. With regards from the Branch Head, the notice asked students to find a date for themselves and help each other in doing so, regardless of caste, creed, colour, religion, and sexuality,” the text of the notice reads.

Since the notice has been shared, netizens have prompted a discussion over its authenticity. Many are in absolute disbelief over the uncanny exercise of the coaching institution. Few, however, instigated a meme fest.

is this real — rayna||cbse panic era (@shutuprayna) January 8, 2023

Chalo neet nhi to kamse kam single nhi rhenge — Anky (@DarthRaider_) January 8, 2023

Imagine telling ur kids u met at a ‘akash’ valentines day mixer — METAL FACE DUMILE (@Saad__Twit) January 8, 2023

As a student at aakash I can assure you this is TRUE we got this yesterday only 👍🙂 — T-A-N-Y-A (@imaredflagbrdr) January 8, 2023

wait, IS THIS ACTUALLY REAL?????????? — sh // zayn’s day 💌 (@midnightmmry) January 8, 2023

ek kadam vikas ki aur — Tushar (@urlocalnerdd) January 8, 2023

Mujhe aakash mai dalo koi😭 — love_aj (@Anjali_Sagar_24) January 8, 2023

