Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is known for his sharp bowling skills and even sharper wit. In a hilarious video, Arshdeep outsmarts a fan who asked for a photo, saying, "Video le li hai aapne, photo ka kya karoge? Usme se screenshot le lena" (You've already recorded a video, what will you do with a photo? Just take a screenshot from it).

Arshdeep Singh in fun mode after the Vijay Hazare Trophy match 😄 𝗙𝗮𝗻: “Bhaiya, I want to take a photo with you.” 𝗔𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗱𝗲𝗲𝗽: “You already took a video—just take a screenshot from that!” 😂 Pure vibes, pure fun. Love this side of Arsh 💙 pic.twitter.com/OkRznKocpS — Jara (@JARA_Memer) January 3, 2026

The incident happened after the Punjab vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 game, where a fan teased Arshdeep about bowling 10 overs and playing the T20 World Cup. Arshdeep's quick reply left fans in splits.

The fan tells Arshdeep, "Bhaiya aapne 10 overs daal diye, abhi toh aapko T20 World Cup bhi khelna hai." Arshdeep reacts with a smile to the fan.

The video of the short and witty conversation is going viral on social media and the Internet users are praising Arshdeep for his wit.