DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / 'Screenshot le lena': Arshdeep Singh's witty response to fan's photo request goes viral

'Screenshot le lena': Arshdeep Singh's witty response to fan's photo request goes viral

The incident happened after the Punjab vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 game

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:53 PM Jan 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
@JARA_Memer/X
Advertisement

Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is known for his sharp bowling skills and even sharper wit. In a hilarious video, Arshdeep outsmarts a fan who asked for a photo, saying, "Video le li hai aapne, photo ka kya karoge? Usme se screenshot le lena" (You've already recorded a video, what will you do with a photo? Just take a screenshot from it).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident happened after the Punjab vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 game, where a fan teased Arshdeep about bowling 10 overs and playing the T20 World Cup. Arshdeep's quick reply left fans in splits.

Advertisement

The fan tells Arshdeep, "Bhaiya aapne 10 overs daal diye, abhi toh aapko T20 World Cup bhi khelna hai." Arshdeep reacts with a smile to the fan.

The video of the short and witty conversation is going viral on social media and the Internet users are praising Arshdeep for his wit.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts