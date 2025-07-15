DT
SDM Jyoti Maurya's case back in spotlight as husband, a sanitation worker, seeks alimony

Court has issued a notice to Jyoti Maurya and scheduled the next hearing for August 8
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:03 AM Jul 15, 2025 IST
The controversial case of Uttar Pradesh SDM Jyoti Maurya has resurfaced after her husband, Alok Maurya, approached the Allahabad High Court seeking alimony.

Background

Jyoti Maurya, currently serving as a Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Bareilly, became a public figure in 2023 after her husband, Alok Maurya, a sanitation worker in the Panchayati Raj Department, accused her of abandoning him after achieving success.

The couple married in 2010 and have twin daughters born in 2015. Jyoti cleared the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Civil Services Exam the same year, ranking 16th.

Alok claims he supported her education and career, but was later left behind, sparking the viral trend “Jyoti Maurya Bewafaa Hai” online.

Allegations

Alok accused Jyoti of infidelity with Home Guard commandant Manish Dubey and alleged a murder conspiracy against him, as per a Zee News report. He also presented alleged WhatsApp chats and a diary supposedly documenting bribe transactions.

In response, Jyoti denied all accusations, claiming her husband had misrepresented his job at the time of marriage. Her family supported her claims, accusing Alok’s family of misleading them.

She accused Alok of mental harassment and filed a dowry harassment case against him and his family in 2023. Jyoti also lodged a complaint under the IT Act for the unauthorised circulation of personal WhatsApp chats online calling the viral screenshots “distorted". "A case has already been registered against my husband under relevant sections of the IT Act for leaking my personal chats. The police will work out the case and collect evidence," she told India Today.

Plea for alimony

Alok’s initial plea for alimony in Azamgarh Family Court was dismissed earlier this year. He has now filed a fresh appeal in the Allahabad High Court, citing financial and health issues. The court has issued a notice to Jyoti Maurya and scheduled the next hearing for August 8.

