Selena Gomez gets ready to say 'I Do' with epic bachelorette party

According to reports, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to tie the knot in September 2025
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:09 PM Aug 29, 2025 IST
selenagomez/Instagram
The countdown to Selena Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco has officially begun, and the singer has kicked off the festivities with an unforgettable bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Surrounded by her closest friends, Selena let loose and enjoyed every moment of her last days as a single woman.

Selena shared a series of stunning photos and videos from her bachelorette party on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into the sun-soaked celebration. The photos showcased the singer's impeccable style, from a pearl-studded halter-neck dress with a "bride-to-be" veil to a chic white bikini and a crocheted cover-up.

The festivities included a luxurious yacht ride, fine dining, live music and joyful beachside moments. The bride-to-be also posed adorably in front of balloons that read "Mrs. Levin."

Selena also took a moment to congratulate her best friend, Taylor Swift, on her recent engagement to Travis Kelce.

According to reports, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to tie the knot in September 2025, with an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California.

