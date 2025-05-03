Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘raw charm’ in unseen photos from pre-Bollywood days

Actor Amar Talwar, well known for his role in the 1994 TV series “Shanti”, has delighted fans by sharing unseen photographs of Shah Rukh Khan—well before the superstar he is today.

Posting the images on Instagram, Talwar revealed that the pictures date back to around 1990, just before Shah Rukh’s move to Mumbai to pursue a career in Bollywood. One of the photos features a young SRK with Talwar’s son, Tally, while another captures Khan holding a camera.

“Going through my old pictures, came across these I had clicked of Shah Rukh Khan with my son, Tally, around 1990, before his departure for Bollywood,” Talwar wrote in his caption.

He added, “Shah Rukh and I had acted in a couple of TAG (Barry John’s Theatre Action Group) plays together – “Rough Crossing”, “Who’s Life Is It Anyway” and “Lend Me A Terror”. Barry cast me in the role he wanted Shah Rukh to play but by then Shah Rukh had left for Mumbai, Bollywood…and the rest is history – I guess!”

The post quickly garnered love from fans, who were thrilled to see the throwback images of a young SRK. Dressed casually and brimming with youthful energy, Shah Rukh looked every bit the charismatic performer even before his screen debut.

Shah Rukh, who began his acting journey with a television series “Fauji” in 1988, made his film debut with “Deewana” in 1992. He rose to fame with back-to-back hits like “Baazigar” and “Darr” in 1993.

Talwar appeared in a brief role in “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”.