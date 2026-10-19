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Home / Trending / 'Shahid Afridi is alive': Fake death post about former Pakistan cricketer draws backlash

'Shahid Afridi is alive': Fake death post about former Pakistan cricketer draws backlash

Several social media users slam the X handle for spreading fake news

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:55 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Former cricketer Shahid Afridi became the fourth Pakistani cricketer to be conferred with the Hilal-e-Imtiaz in may this year. File
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First in June 2025, and now again — a fake death report about former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has gone viral on social media. The claim, shared on X, was accompanied by a tribute poster for Afridi.

However, the claim is false. Afridi was invited to the opening ceremony of his foundation in Karachi, contradicting the viral death rumour.

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The viral post prompted users to call out the account responsible for spreading the misinformation and accusing it of stooping to low levels to generate engagement.

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“This is a purely fake news,” one user commented, while another wrote, “Afridi is alive.”

A user also asked X's AI-powered chatbot Grok to fact-check the claim and provide details about Afridi. Responding to the query, Grok said, “This news is completely fake. Shahid Afridi is alive and healthy.”

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Some users demanded that the posts be taken down.

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