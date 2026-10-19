'Shahid Afridi is alive': Fake death post about former Pakistan cricketer draws backlash

First in June 2025, and now again — a fake death report about former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has gone viral on social media. The claim, shared on X, was accompanied by a tribute poster for Afridi.

However, the claim is false. Afridi was invited to the opening ceremony of his foundation in Karachi, contradicting the viral death rumour.

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The viral post prompted users to call out the account responsible for spreading the misinformation and accusing it of stooping to low levels to generate engagement.

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“This is a purely fake news,” one user commented, while another wrote, “Afridi is alive.”

A user also asked X's AI-powered chatbot Grok to fact-check the claim and provide details about Afridi. Responding to the query, Grok said, “This news is completely fake. Shahid Afridi is alive and healthy.”

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Some users demanded that the posts be taken down.

नहीं रहे पाकिस्तान के पूर्व क्रिकेटर शाहिद अफरीदी, @grok न्यूज की पुष्टि कर !! https://t.co/4gy67VeREr — Mayank bro (@mayank_br0) October 19, 2026