'Shame on you...': Harbhajan Singh slams Kamran Akmal for disrespecting Sikhs during India-Pakistan T20 WC match

New Delhi, June 11

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh slammed former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal for his remarks on pacer Arshdeep Singh.

During India's nerve-racking match against arch-rival Pakistan, Arshdeep was handed the final over to take the Men in Blue across the finishing line.

In a video reposted by Harbhajan, Akmal was part of a panel on ARY News. During the show, he made a controversial remark about Arshdeep's religion and stated, “Kuch bhi ho sakta hai... 12 baj gaye hai (Anything can happen. It is already 12).”

His remarks didn't sit well with Harbhajan and he lambasted Kamran for his remarks over Arshdeep and wrote on X, “Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal…You should know the history of Sikhs before you open your filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved your mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o’clock. Shame on you...Have some Gratitude.”

Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of sikhs before u open ur filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved ur mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o’clock . Shame on you guys.. Have some Gratitude @KamiAkmal23 😡😡🤬 https://t.co/5gim7hOb6f — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 10, 2024

Meanwhile, after Harbhajan’s outburst, Kamran Akmal issued an apology for his remarks about the Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh.

“I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologize to @harbhajan_singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry. #Respect #Apology,” Akmal said on X.

I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologize to @harbhajan_singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry. #Respect #Apology — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) June 10, 2024

Indian bowlers, led by an outstanding Jasprit Bumrah, were collectively brilliant, firing their team to a thrilling six-run win over Pakistan in a low-scoring T20 World Cup match on Sunday.

