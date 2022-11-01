‘Sharaabi bander’: Monkey gulps down beer and creates trouble for liquor vendors in Uttar Pradesh

Rae Bareli, November 1

An alcohol-loving monkey in this district has become a nuisance for liquor vendors.

The monkey, who has an alcohol addiction, is known to break into liquor shops and decamp with liquor.

It even snatches liquor bottles from people who buy from these shops.

A video of the monkey guzzling beer has gone viral on social media.

District Excise Officer Rajendra Pratap Singh said efforts are being made to catch the monkey with the help of the forest department.

A liquor shop owner said the monkey turns aggressive if any attempt is made to prevent it from taking a bottle.

A similar case had been reported from Nawabganj area on the Lucknow-Kanpur road where a monkey was a 'permanent customer' at liquor vends.

The monkey relished chilled beer and a customer would often buy a bottle of beer for him.

Later, the monkey developed an enlarged liver leading to his death. IANS