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Home / Trending / 'She did everything right': Large off-leash dog attacks woman's pet while baby's stroller topples; video triggers parenting debate

'She did everything right': Large off-leash dog attacks woman's pet while baby's stroller topples; video triggers parenting debate

'The dog on the leash is the 'elder son' and the baby in the stroller is the 'younger son' and both are family'

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:45 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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A video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) has sparked a heated debate online after a woman was forced to make a split-second decision while trying to protect her pet dog and her baby.

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The footage shows a woman stepping out of a gated property with her small dog on a leash and a baby secured in a stroller. Moments later, she notices a much larger dog, reportedly off-leash, running towards her pet.

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As the larger dog runs towards the smaller one in an attempt to attack it, the woman quickly pulls back on the leash. However, in the chaos, the stroller carrying her baby topples. Fortunately, the child appears to be strapped in securely, with the stroller's front cover in place.

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The larger dog's owner is later seen arriving and taking control of the dog.

While many social media users defended the woman's instinctive reaction to protect her pet, others questioned whether her immediate focus should have been on the baby in the stroller.

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However, that viewpoint drew criticism from several netizens, with some arguing that she had acted reasonably under pressure. One user remarked, "The dog on the leash is the 'elder son' and the baby in the stroller is the 'younger son'," suggesting that both were equally important to the woman.

The incident is believed to have taken place in China.

Netizens React

One user wrote, "The attacking dog wanted her dog, not the baby. The baby was safely strapped into the stroller, covered by a protective net, and she positioned herself between the larger dog and the child. She did everything right."

Another commented, "The big dog was clearly targeting the smaller dog and showed no interest in the baby. The real fault lies with the owner who allowed the dog to roam without a leash."

A third user, however, disagreed, writing, "How much protection do you think that thin stroller cover could actually provide?"

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