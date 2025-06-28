DT
Shefali Jariwala danced into stardom with 'Kaanta Laga', the amount she was paid will leave you surprised

Shefali Jariwala danced into stardom with ‘Kaanta Laga’, the amount she was paid will leave you surprised

An old interview reveals Shefali was discovered by directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru outside her college
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:13 PM Jun 28, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Actor Shefali Jariwala, who passed away on Friday night at the age of 42. PTI Photo
Actress Shefali Jariwala, who shot to fame with the 2002 music video “Kaanta Laga”, has passed away at the age of 42.

According to reports, the actress succumbed to a cardiac arrest and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The entertainment industry and fans were left in a state of shock following the news of her death.

An old interview of Shefali with the Times of India has resurfaced. In the interview, she had revealed a surprising detail: she was paid just Rs 7,000 for her performance. Shefali shared that she was discovered by directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru while she was hanging around outside her college.

Despite initial hesitation from her scholar-family members, Shefali convinced her father with her mother’s support. The rest, as she described, was “like a fairy tale.”

“My father was completely against it. So first, I took my mom into confidence, and then we both convinced my father. And that song turned out to be such a hit that it was like a fairy tale for me. It changed my life completely,” Shefali said.

Following her rise in the music video scene, Shefali transitioned to Bollywood. She made her film debut in the 2004 romantic comedy “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi”, sharing screen space with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. The film was a blockbuster and further cemented her place in the industry.

Shefali also expanded her presence on television. She appeared in “Nach Baliye 5” with her then-boyfriend, now husband, Parag Tyagi. The couple returned in “Nach Baliye 7” as wild card contestants.

