Shoaib Malik shares shirtless photo from gym after Pakistan lose T20 World Cup warm-up match; netizens advise him, ‘Khaya piya karo bhai, kamzor ho gaye ho’

Chandigarh, October 18
Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik on Monday took to social media to share a shirtless picture of him while working out.
Shoaib Malik has not been included in Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2022 squad. "When quitting is not an option," he captioned the post.
His post came after Pakistan lost their T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match against England.
One commented: “Khaya Piya kro Bhai KMZOR ho gye ho”. Other wrote: “Still fitter than the current middle order”.
Malik divorced his wife Ayesha Siddiqui on April 7, 2010, and on 12 April 2010, he married Tennis star Sania Mirza in a traditional Hyderabadi-Muslim wedding ceremony followed by Pakistani wedding customs. Shoaib Malik met Sania Mirza in 2003.
