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Home / Trending / Madhya Pradesh: Puri, salt served as mid-day meal at Maihar anganwadi

Madhya Pradesh: Puri, salt served as mid-day meal at Maihar anganwadi

According to information, the incident occurred at Kakra Anganwadi Centre in Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:12 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Puri and salt in the name of a nutritious mid-day meal — wait, what? Yes, you read that right.

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In a deeply shocking and unsettling video, government school students in Madhya Pradesh were served puri with salt. According to information, the incident occurred at Kakra Anganwadi Centre in Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh.

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As soon as the matter came to light, the Women and Child Development Department took cognisance and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

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In the video, when asked what they have been served for the meal, one of the girls said "puri and namak....(Puri and Salt)."

Additionally, District Programme Officer Rajendra Bangde directed Project Officer Akhilesh Deepankar to investigate the matter.

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According to officials, the viral video appears to be around three months old.

Speaking to the media, the DPO said, "The video of Kakra Anagawadi Centre has come to my cognizance where children were served puri and salt. I have ordered inquiry into the matter."

Officials have assured that strict action will be taken against those found responsible, as per the rules, after the investigation report is submitted.

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