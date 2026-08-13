Madhya Pradesh: Puri, salt served as mid-day meal at Maihar anganwadi

Puri and salt in the name of a nutritious mid-day meal — wait, what? Yes, you read that right.

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In a deeply shocking and unsettling video, government school students in Madhya Pradesh were served puri with salt. According to information, the incident occurred at Kakra Anganwadi Centre in Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh.

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As soon as the matter came to light, the Women and Child Development Department took cognisance and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

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In the video, when asked what they have been served for the meal, one of the girls said "puri and namak....(Puri and Salt)."

Additionally, District Programme Officer Rajendra Bangde directed Project Officer Akhilesh Deepankar to investigate the matter.

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According to officials, the viral video appears to be around three months old.

Another incident from Maihar, Madhya Pradesh: children at Kakra Anganwadi Centre were reportedly served only salt and puris instead of nutritious food. Dalit children still struggle for proper meals, while funds meant for them are allegedly pocketed by upper caste leaders. pic.twitter.com/CgTxIpoNZI — Amit _ (@Amit24TD) August 11, 2026

Speaking to the media, the DPO said, "The video of Kakra Anagawadi Centre has come to my cognizance where children were served puri and salt. I have ordered inquiry into the matter."

Officials have assured that strict action will be taken against those found responsible, as per the rules, after the investigation report is submitted.