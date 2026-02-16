DT
Home / Trending / Shocking video! Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on sister’s face after India's victory in Colombo

Shocking video! Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on sister’s face after India's victory in Colombo

The clip has garnered over 5 lakh views on X

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:36 PM Feb 16, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Video grabs via X
The high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Pakistan has generated intense reactions, but a viral video of a Pakistani YouTuber smashing a cake on his sister’s face after India’s 61-run victory in Colombo has drawn particular attention.

In the video, the content creator is seen sitting with his family, visibly upset over the defeat. When his sister asks what should be done with a cake purchased to celebrate a possible win, he responds by smashing it on her face. Their mother is also seen attempting to intervene. The clip has garnered over 5 lakh views on X.

The incident has sparked a heated debate online over sportsmanship and behaviour at home, with many users describing the act as “abusive” and “misogynistic.”

While a few commenters suggested it may have been staged as a prank or “tamasha” for social media engagement, a larger section criticised the YouTuber for reacting poorly to the sporting loss.

One user wrote, “Losing a game is part of sports, but losing your character is a permanent defeat. Using your sister for a ‘rage-bait’ video after #INDvsPAK is the lowest form of social media clout.”

Another commented, “This is not funny at all. It is just sad to see someone react like this over a cricket match.”

A third added, “Cricket is meant to unite and entertain, not create scenes like this.”

