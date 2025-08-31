Shoes off, style on: Bengaluru professor's effortless dance wins hearts
In a delightful surprise, a Bengaluru college professor has become the internet's newest sensation with his charming dance performance to the Bollywood classic ‘Muqabala’.
The video, which has racked up over six million views on Instagram, showcases the professor's impressive dance moves and, more remarkably, his calm composure when his shoe comes off mid-performance. Without batting an eyelid, he slips off the other shoe and continues dancing with ease.
The video, shared on Instagram by the page 'gatalbum', was captioned "One more banger performance by our professor."
View this post on Instagram
In no time the comments section flooded with praise for the professor's confidence.
“Bro Choose Wrong Profession,” read a comment.
Another user wrote, “Shoes are off not his confidence,” a third commented, “Professor by profession Dancer by passion.”
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now