DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Shoes off, style on: Bengaluru professor's effortless dance wins hearts

Shoes off, style on: Bengaluru professor's effortless dance wins hearts

“Bro Choose Wrong Profession,” read a comment
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:41 PM Aug 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
gatalbum/Instagram
Advertisement

In a delightful surprise, a Bengaluru college professor has become the internet's newest sensation with his charming dance performance to the Bollywood classic ‘Muqabala’.

Advertisement

The video, which has racked up over six million views on Instagram, showcases the professor's impressive dance moves and, more remarkably, his calm composure when his shoe comes off mid-performance. Without batting an eyelid, he slips off the other shoe and continues dancing with ease.

The video, shared on Instagram by the page 'gatalbum', was captioned "One more banger performance by our professor."

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @gatalbum

In no time the comments section flooded with praise for the professor's confidence.

Advertisement

“Bro Choose Wrong Profession,” read a comment.

Another user wrote, “Shoes are off not his confidence,” a third commented, “Professor by profession Dancer by passion.”

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts