‘Sholay and Chole’: British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis corrects gaffe, engages in funny exchange with netizens

Chandigarh, April 16
Correcting his gaffe of mispronouncing film Sholay as Chole in one of his Twitter posts, British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, has now posted a video of his watching the movie Sholay while munching Chole Kulche.
"Sholay + Chole = Theek hai," he captioned the post in Hindi.
शोले + छोले = ठीक हैं#saturdaynight pic.twitter.com/dLSDNnOdvR— Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) April 15, 2023
Alex, in the video he has shared on Twitter, points his camera towards TV screen playing Sholay movie. He then moves the camera towards plate of Chole Kulche kept on a table. He also shares glimpse of his dog sitting beside him on couch, who he could be seen caressing.
Alex signs off giving a thumbs up signal in front of the camera.
He also posted several pictures of the movie in the course.
#शोले favourite bits— Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) April 16, 2023
- Landscape (Eastern - Western)
- Lines, although we don’t drink a lot of blood, you dog, in diplomacy
- Opening song & its echo at the end
- Balance of characters
- Gabbar; every classic needs a great badmash
- the climax of the 1st half pic.twitter.com/v5Up2Nxj0M
And with that, I wish you good night pic.twitter.com/gjiWyxfGD6— Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) April 15, 2023
I need a drink…. pic.twitter.com/Qa9REc8nlf— Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) April 15, 2023
Since being shared, the post has garnered over 2.6 lakh views. Netizens are posting funny comments on the video, some of which were even replied by Alex in witty manner.
April 15, 2023
You need a basanti near you as well 😊— Deepak Patel (@pateldeepak8727) April 15, 2023
It will take you 2 days to watch the complete movie 😄— #SaveBharat (@Kuhoo2014) April 15, 2023
कुत्ते में तेरा खून पी जाऊंगा, ये ठीक नहीं हैं.— Arun Sharma (@ARUNSHARMAJI) April 15, 2023
Kitne aadmi hai ?— sunil (@sunil24863354) April 15, 2023
Notably, Alex earlier sought suggestions for some movies. While thanking people for the ideas, he named few films he chose to watch. He mentioned Chupke Chupke and Gangs Wasseypur clearly but mispronounced film Sholay as ‘Chole’. The error was instantly lapped up by netizens and he was apprised that the movie was actually Sholay.
Thanks for the 🎥 suggestions. So I’ll watch— Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) April 11, 2023
1. Chole
2. Chupke Chupke
3. I hate violence but Gangs Wasseypur so I can say something friendly to the cricket opposition 😊
I have seen Lagaan (🙈) - that’s why I tell my colleagues every day “Dugna lagaan dena padega” 😉
