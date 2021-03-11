Sidhu Moosewala’s grieving father signs-off Punjabi singer’s last journey with his signature style

Chandigarh, June 1
The grief of unfortunate passing away of acclaimed Punjabi singer and politician, Sidhu Moosewala, has pervaded across social media. The media platforms are oversaturated with videos, right from his murder scene to his last rites at his native village. Among the numerous videos circulating around, a video of singer’s father imitating his signature step of smacking thigh and flaunting pointed finger in sky, is glorifying the social media status of netizens. The singer had been perpetually brandishing this style while singing.
Too soon.. 💔🙏#SidhuMosseWala #SidhuMooseWalaDeath pic.twitter.com/up0SbQ8EZA— Ayush Singh (@ayush_singh98) May 31, 2022
The heartfelt gesture of a father, who lost his son at very young age, came during the last journey of Sidhu, while latter’s mortal-remains were being carried to cremation ground on his tractor. The teary-eyed father seemed proud of his son for the feat he had achieved in a short span. With lakhs of people following Sidhu’s funeral procession, the convoy moved with slogans and chants hailing the singer.
Since the passing away of Sidhu, dolor has prevailed in his village and nearby areas. Sidhu was shot dead in his car on May 29 in Jawaharke village by unidentified assailants.
