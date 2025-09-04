DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Sinking feeling: $1 million yacht goes down in minutes, owner swims back to shore

Sinking feeling: $1 million yacht goes down in minutes, owner swims back to shore

The 85-foot vessel was on its first trip after being delivered to its owner from Istanbul
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:28 PM Sep 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: X
Advertisement

In a shocking incident, the luxury yacht "Dolce Vento" sank off the coast of Zonguldak, Turkey, just 15 minutes into its maiden voyage. The 85-foot vessel, valued at around $940,000, was on its first trip after being delivered to its owner from Istanbul. A dramatic video captured the moment the yacht tipped over and gradually disappeared beneath the surface.

Advertisement

The yacht's owner, captain and two crew members were on board when the accident occurred. They jumped into the sea and swam safely to shore. The Coast Guard and port teams responded swiftly, establishing a security cordon around the sinking site.

Advertisement

The exact cause of the sinking is still unknown, but experts speculate it might be due to an excessive top weight, resulting in low metacentric height.

The video of the sinking yacht has gone viral, with many people joking about the incident.

Advertisement

A user wrote, "It comes with a submarine mode too?," another commented, "Seems like a really expensive way to test life jackets."

A third posted, "If a yacht that size only cost $1M, then that explains why it sunk."

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts