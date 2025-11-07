DT
Home / Trending / Six kids, one scooter, zero sense! UP cops 'fold hands' in disbelief

Six kids, one scooter, zero sense! UP cops 'fold hands' in disbelief

The rider, from Hapur, was slapped with Rs 7,000 fine for multiple violations

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:00 PM Nov 07, 2025 IST
A routine traffic check turned into a jaw‑dropping spectacle when police pulled over a two‑wheeler carrying six children—four crammed on the passenger seat and two on the petrol tank—on a busy Hapur road in Uttar Pradesh.

The video, captured by a bystander and shared by @bstvlive on X, shows the visibly stunned officers who folded their hands and asked the man, “Do you even realise how dangerous this is?”

The rider was slapped with a ₹7,000 fine for multiple violations: overloading a two‑wheeler, endangering lives and flouting basic traffic safety norms.

The clip has ignited a firestorm online, with netizens calling the act “reckless” and “mind‑boggling.”

A user commented, “How did he even balance?,” another wrote, “someone could have died because of one stupid decision.”

Hapur authorities used the incident to launch a fresh safety drive.

