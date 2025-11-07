Six kids, one scooter, zero sense! UP cops 'fold hands' in disbelief
The rider, from Hapur, was slapped with Rs 7,000 fine for multiple violations
A routine traffic check turned into a jaw‑dropping spectacle when police pulled over a two‑wheeler carrying six children—four crammed on the passenger seat and two on the petrol tank—on a busy Hapur road in Uttar Pradesh.
The video, captured by a bystander and shared by @bstvlive on X, shows the visibly stunned officers who folded their hands and asked the man, “Do you even realise how dangerous this is?”
The rider was slapped with a ₹7,000 fine for multiple violations: overloading a two‑wheeler, endangering lives and flouting basic traffic safety norms.
The clip has ignited a firestorm online, with netizens calling the act “reckless” and “mind‑boggling.”
A user commented, “How did he even balance?,” another wrote, “someone could have died because of one stupid decision.”
Hapur authorities used the incident to launch a fresh safety drive.
