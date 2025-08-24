Get ready for a dose of pure heartwarming goodness! Instagram content creator Sanchita Agarwal has shared a video that’s rapidly winning over the Internet, capturing a moment so touching it feels like it’s straight out of a movie.

The clip features Sanchita, mid-car-ride, spontaneously offering a lift to an elderly lady. The woman’s face instantly brightens with a radiant, innocent smile as she gratefully accepts.

When asked about her destination, she softly replies “Jeevan Bharti”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanchita Agarwal (@littlesweet_family)

Shared by Instagram user “littlesweet_family” the video was captioned “Sometimes, life offers us scenes straight out of a movie. This was my “Yuhin Chala Chal Rahi” moment. 😍 #lift #mademyday #smiles #yunhichalachalrahi”

The video has so far garnered 2.6 million views.