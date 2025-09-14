DT
PT
Smart or utterly silly? Watch Pak man squeeze 9 family members on 1 bike!

Dubbed the 'Pakistani Engineer of the Year' by some, this innovator's clever 'jugaad' has sparked a mix of amusement and concern
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:45 PM Sep 14, 2025 IST
In a video that has recently surfaced online, one can see the mind-boggling display of creativity and desi ingenuity as a Pakistani man turned heads (and raised eyebrows) by transforming an ordinary bike into a whimsical 'mini family car'.

This ‘smart’ man attached a small trolley at the back, cramming two females and six kids into it, while he himself took the reins of the bike.

And voilà! There were 9 family members chugging along on a single bike!

Dubbed the "Pakistani Engineer of the Year" by some, this innovator's clever 'jugaad' has sparked a mix of amusement and concern. While many can't stop giggling at the absurdity, others are scratching their heads over safety – "Bhai safety kahan hai? Ek brake maroge toh sab over!"

This quirky incident highlights the resourcefulness of families adapting to rising fuel and transport costs, but it also raises important questions about safety and practicality.

